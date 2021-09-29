‘Kindred’ Pilot at FX Adds Six to Cast

FX announced that the pilot based on Octavia Butler’s 1979 science fiction novel “Kindred” has cast Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy and David Alexander Kaplan as series regulars.

They join previously announced cast member Mallori Johnson, who will play the lead role of Dana, a young Black writer who finds herself transported back and forth between the present and a 19th century slave plantation.

Stock is primarily known for his stage work, including his Tony-nominated performance as Gus in Terrence McNally’s “It’s Only a Play.” He will also star in John Slattery’s upcoming film “Maggie Moore(s)” alongside Jon Hamm and Tina Fey. His other credits include Netflix’s “Bonding,” Disney Plus’ “The Right Stuff,” and Paul Downs Colaizzo’s film “Brittany Runs A Marathon.” Stock is repped by ICM, Anonymous Content and ID.

From 2008 to 2014, Kwanten starred as Jason Stackhouse in HBO’s True Blood. Recently, he has appeared in Lena Waithe’s “Them,” the Blumhouse and Facebook Watch series “Sacred Lies,” Sony’s “The Oath” and “Supercon” starring John Malkovich. Kwanten is repped by Verve and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Rankin recently appeared in HBO series “Perry Mason” and stars in Alex Garland’s upcoming feature “Men.” She has also starred in Mike Covino and Kyle Martin’s film “The Climb,” Netflix’s “Glow” and Noah Baumbach’s “Meyerowitz Stories.” Rankin is repped by UTA and B-Side Management in the UK.

Austin Smith’s credits include Netflix’s “Russian Doll,” HBO’s “Random Acts of Flyness” and NBC’s “New Amsterdam.” He was also an original Broadway cast member of “Hamilton” and is currently starring in the world premiere of Martyna Majok’s “Sanctuary City” at New York Theatre Workshop. Smith is repped by APA and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Antoinette Crowe-Legacy stars in the Epix series “Godfather of Harlem” alongside Forest Whitaker, Apple TV Plus’ upcoming series “WeCrashed” opposite Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto and Netflix’s “Passing” with Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga. She will also soon appear in the Broadway play “Slave Play” in the role of Kaneisha, which Jeremy O. Harris originally wrote for her. Crowe-Legacy is repped by Anonymous Content and The Gersh Agency.

Kaplan is 11 years old and will appear in an upcoming Netflix series and feature film to be announced. His previous credits include Stephen Dorff’s “Embattled,” the Lifetime movie “A Sister’s Secret” and two episodes of “Creepshow.” He is repped by Joy Pervis at J Pervis Talent Agency and Wendi Green at Atlas Artists.

“Zola” director and co-writer Janicza Bravo will direct the “Kindred” pilot, which was written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Watchmen, An Octoroon) and will be executive produced by Jacobs-Jenkins, Courtney Lee-Mitchell, Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel of Protozoa Pictures, Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields, Ernestine Walker, Merrilee Heifetz and Bravo.

(Pictured, from left to right: Micah Stock, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Ryan Kwanten)