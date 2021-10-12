FX Orders Restaurant Comedy Series ‘The Bear’ Starring ‘Shameless’ Alum Jeremy Allen White

FX has greenlit the half-hour comedy series “The Bear,” Variety has learned.

The series stars “Shameless” alum Jeremy Allen White as a chef who returns to Chicago to run his family’s restaurant. Along with White, the series also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, and Liza Colón-Zayas, with Edwin Gibson and Matty Matheson in recurring roles. It is slated to debut in 2022.

“’The Bear’ delivers thanks to the ferocious performances of Jeremy Allen White and fellow cast members Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Gibson and Matty Matheson,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX. “The series gets off to a fantastic start in the pilot and we know this creative team including Hiro, Nate and Joanna has the comedy chops and producing experience to deliver the latest in a storied line of FX comedies.”

“The Bear” was ordered to pilot at FX back in March. Christopher Storer wrote and directed the pilot. He will also executive produce with Hiro Murai and Nate Matteson of Super Frog, Joanna Calo, and Josh Senior. Matty Matheson is a consulting producer. FX Productions will produce.

“We are so grateful to FX and overjoyed we get to tell more stories from this world,” said Calo. “And while this cast is talented enough to make standing silently in an empty space riveting, we can’t wait to get to work in the writer’s room.”

FX’s other current comedies include hit shows like “Atlanta,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” “Dave,” and “Breeders.” It was recently announced that the FX comedy series “Better Things” would end with its upcoming fifth season.