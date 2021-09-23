‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ Renewed for Season 7 at TBS

TBS announced that “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” has been renewed for a seventh season. The network also renewed its first look deal with Bee’s production company Swimsuit Competition, which aims to develop original content while discovering new talent.

Bee’s late night talk show will move from its current Wednesday slot to Thursday nights in Jan. 2022, and production for Season 7 will also begin early next year. “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” spotlights Bee as a political satirist who discusses issues such as sexual assault in the media, climate change and child marriage in the U.S. The show also implements charitable initiatives such as last year’s #MailedIt campaign to support the United States Postal Service, and has reported segments from all over the world, including Rwanda, Jordan, Germany and other countries.

“Shining a spotlight on important issues and people, Sam provides needed commentary and asks questions of authority and ourselves that need to be asked,” said Brett Weitz, general manager of TNT, TBS and truTV. “But most of all, Sam is just funny and makes me laugh out loud each week. I’m thrilled she will continue to call TBS home.”

“I’m beyond excited to be returning to TBS for a seventh season,” said Bee. “Now we have enough seasons for you to binge one every day of the week. I warned you I was tenacious.”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” is executive produced by Bee, Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez of Jax Media, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo, Kristen Bartlett and Mike Drucker.