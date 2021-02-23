‘Frogger’ Competition Series Hops to Peacock

The classic 1980s video game “Frogger” is getting a modern-day competition series upgrade at Peacock.

The hour-long “Frogger” will feature 12 obstacle courses — or what the streamer is calling “crossings” — that are individually physically demanding challenges based on the original video game, as well as some other nostalgic favorite games. These challenges range from dodging traffic to leaping over snapping alligators to hopping over hungry hippos. However, the show is not solely physical: contestants will also have their strategy and problem-solving smarts tested with these challenges.

Additionally, the world of the “Frogger” series is being designed to be “wild and whimsical,” filled with “all the simple but challenging elements of the mega-hit” game franchise on the small screen.

“We always say we want to delight and surprise our audience,” Jenny Groom, executive vice president, unscripted content, NBCUniversal, recently told Variety. “We use those two words a lot in our programming and trying to find ways to do that across the board.”

“Frogger” has been given a 13-episode order, and applications to be a contestant are available now at http://www.froggercasting.com.

Peacock is touting a “massive cash prize” for the winner of “Frogger,” although the streamer is not revealing details on the amount just yet.

“Frogger” is based on the Konami-owned IP, which launched in 1981. The video game franchise has become so beloved it has a library with more than 30 titles across various platforms and has been mentioned in many other pop culture phenomenons, including a special episode of “Seinfeld” in the 1990s.

“Frogger” is produced by Eureka Prods. in partnership with Konami Cross Media NY, Inc. Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin will executive produce for Eureka Productions. Culvenor also created this format.

Eureka Prods. is also the company behind the supersize “Holey Moley” mini-golf competition series on ABC, as well as the “Name That Tune” reboot on Fox, “Dating Around” on Netflix and “Crikey, It’s the Irwins” on Animal Planet.