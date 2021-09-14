‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Drama Reboot at Peacock Sets Main Cast

The dramatic reboot of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” at Peacock has filled out its main cast.

The upcoming series, known as “Bel-Air,” has added eight actors, who will star alongside previously announced series lead Jabari Banks in the role of Will.

The new cast members are: Adrian Holmes (“At That Age,” “V Wars”) as Phillip Banks; Cassandra Freeman (“The Enemy Within,” “Atlanta”) as Vivian Banks; Olly Sholotan (“Run Hide Fight,” “Evolution of Nate Gibson”) as Carlton Banks; Coco Jones (“Let it Shine,” “Vampires vs. The Bronx”) as Hilary Banks; Akira Akbar (“We Can Be Heroes,” “Captain Marvel”) as Ashley Banks; Jimmy Akingbola (“Most Dangerous Game,” “In The Long Run”) as Geoffrey; Jordan L. Jones (“Rel,” “Snowfall”) as Jazz; and Simone Joy Jones (“The Chair,” “What If”) as Lisa.

“Bel-Air” is based on the viral video of the same name by Morgan Cooper, which reimagined the beloved Will Smith-led sitcom as a drama series. Peacock gave the show a two-season order back in September 2020. Set in modern-day America, “Bel-Air” is described as a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the sitcom version that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

Cooper is set to serve as co-writer, director, and executive producer. T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers, following the exit of Chris Collins. Smith also executive produces via Westbrook Studios along with Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and original series creators Andy and Susan Borowitz. Miguel Melendez and Westbrook Studios’ Terence Carter will also executive produce. Westbrook Studios and Universal Television will produce. UTV was the studio behind the original show as well.

Holmes is repped by Greene Talent and Play Management. Freeman is repped by Buchwald, One Entertainment and Granderson Des Rochers. Sholotan is repped by Buchwald and Endorse Management Group. Jones is repped by CAA and M88. Akbar is repped by Paradigm, Moxie Artists Management, and Hansen Jacobson. Akingbola is repped by Hamilton Hodell, A3 Artists, and Personal PR. Jordan L. Jones is repped by Main Title Entertainment and UTA. Simone Joy Jones is repped by Buchwald and Zero Gravity.