Fremantle Completes Acquisition of 12 Nordic Production Labels From NENT Group

Fremantle has completed its previously announced acquisition of 12 production labels in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark from Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group).

The RTL Group-owned “Got Talent” producer will use their new assets — 12 companies in all across Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark — to form Fremantle Nordics.

The Scandinavian NENT Group had its unscripted assets on the sales block since early 2020. The companies included are Strong Productions (Denmark); Grillifilms, Moskito Television and Production House (Finland); Monster, Novemberfilm, One Big Happy Family, Playroom, Rakett and Strix TV (Norway); Baluba and Strix Television (Sweden).

The companies join Fremantle’s existing Nordic production outfits, which operate as Fremantle in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland, as well as the separate Miso Films, producers of “The Investigation,” “The Rain” and “Those Who Kill,” and Blu, which makes “X Factor.”

The deal, which was announced in July, has now been approved by the region’s regulators.

One of the best known formats from NENT’s unscripted roster is “The Farm,” which has aired in 50 territories, and throws a group of men and women on a farm to hack country life.

The purchase will see Fremantle Nordics formed by distinct labels, across the three content pillars of Entertainment, Drama and Film and Documentaries, plus branded content and event management. Morten Mogensen will remain CEO of the combined 12 NENT labels.

To strategically manage the integration between the Fremantle companies already operating in the region and the newly acquired labels, a Fremantle Nordics board has been established. The board will be led by Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin, together with Fremantle Group COO Andrea Scrosati and other Fremantle Group executives.

Daniela Matei, Fremantle’s CEO of Nordics and Poland, and Mogensen will work together with the Fremantle Nordics Board on the integration plan between the businesses, they will both report to Andrea Scrosati, Group COO and CEO Continental Europe.

Fremantle’s Mullin said: “We welcome the new labels and incredible talent into the Fremantle family. We are very proud of our existing businesses in the Nordics who have achieved great success. With the completion of this acquisition, we look forward to working closely with Morten and the great creative talent within our new group and achieving bigger things together within the region”.

In August, RTL Group announced its aim to increase Fremantle’s full-year revenue target to €3 billion by 2025. The acquisition of the 12 production labels from NENT Group forms part of Fremantle’s wider growth strategy to invest in production companies, content and talent around the world to source the best creative ideas, develop and create strong and unmissable IP.