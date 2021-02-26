Freeform Orders Comedy Series ‘Single Drunk Female’ Starring Ally Sheedy, Sofia Black-D’Elia

Freeform has given a series order to the single-camera comedy “Single Drunk Female.”

The series stars Sofia Black-D’Elia and Ally Sheedy in the lead roles. In the show, after a spectacularly embarrassing public breakdown, irreverent alcoholic Samantha Fink (Black-D’Elia) is forced to move back home with her “Smother” (Sheedy) to sober up and avoid jail time. But when her childhood BFF (Sasha Compère) reveals surprising news, Samantha starts to learn there is a fine line between party girl and walking disaster.

The series also stars Rebecca Henderson, Lily Mae Harrington, and Garrick Bernard. Henderson will portray Olivia, a brilliant melancholic lesbian who works as one of The Greeters at AA. Smart as a whip with an acerbic wit, Olivia is a highly regarded, Peabody award-winning PBS journalist known for her program “Off the Docs.” Harrington will play Felicia, Samantha’s fun and fearless drinking companion who is always counting down the days until Samantha is out of rehab so they can meet up at their favorite local bar. Bernard will portray James, an isolating, high-functioning drunk who works in the tech industry. Whereas Samantha is on a downward spiral, James is merely experiencing a very slow and tedious decline.

The project had originally received a pilot order at Freeform back in December. Simone Finch created the series and will serve as an executive producer along with Jenni Konner, Phil Traill, and Nora Silver. Leslye Headland directed and executive produced the pilot. 20th Television will serve as the studio on the series.