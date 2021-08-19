Freeform Names Julie Jarmon Senior VP of Development

Freeform has tapped Julie Jarmon as senior VP of development in a return to the network for the exec, who was part of Freeform’s original launch team.

Jarmon, most recently VP of scripted programming development at the CW, will oversee the scripted series development team in her new role, reporting to Jamila Hunter, exec VP of programming and development. Jarmon will identify new ideas and concepts for scripted series at the network, and supervise creative production on series pilots, as well as the first season of all new scripted series.

The exec previously was an executive director on the network’s development team, working on such series as “The Bold Type,” “Alone Together” and “Motherland: Fort Salem.”

“Julie has a keen understanding of our audience,” Hunter said. “She has a proven track record for finding unique and captivating stories and understands the importance of authentically reflecting the spirit of the millennial and Gen Z generation.”

For her part, Jarmon enthused about returning to Freeform, now headed by president Tara Duncan.

“I am so proud to have been part of the original Freeform launch and couldn’t be more excited to return to the brand that has flourished under Tara and Jamila’s leadership,” she said. “I love the Freeform audience, and I can’t wait to join this incredibly talented team and help build on their fantastic programming slate.”

At the CW, she developed series such as “Batwoman,” “All American” and “Walker.”

Jarmon started her television career as part of the NBC Associates program and went on to become manager of drama development at the network.