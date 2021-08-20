Fred Armisen and Samba Schutte Join HBO Max Pirate Comedy ‘Our Flag Means Death’

The HBO Max pirate comedy series “Our Flag Means Death” has added recurring guest stars Fred Armisen (“Portlandia,” “Los Espookys,” “Documentary Now!”) and Samba Schutte (“Sunnyside,” “9-1-1” and “The Tiger Hunter”). The show hails from writer, showrunner, and executive producer David Jenkins. Garrett Basch and Dan Halsted also serve as executive producers along with Taika Waititi, who will direct the pilot as well in addition to playing Blackbeard, the infamous buccaneer.

“Our Flag Means Death” is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (to be played by “Flight of the Conchords” alum Rhys Darby), a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate. The show was originally ordered at HBO Max in September 2020.

Armisen and Schutte join previously announced cast including Ewen Bremner, David Fane, Guz Khan, Matt Maher, Joel Fry (most recently seen in Disney’s “Cruella”), Kristian Nairn, Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Rory Kinnear, Con O’Neill and Vico Ortiz.

Armisen is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, WME and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. He recently appeared in “Schmigadoon!” on Apple TV Plus and in April Spotify released a high-concept meta scripted show from the “Saturday Night Live” alum, called “The Sketch Factor.” “The Sketch Factor” follows Xandor Szavost (Armisen), an inventor, philanthropist and billionaire who’s using his fortune to finance an audio sketch-comedy competition for his own amusement. Each three-to-five minute episode on the Radio Point-produced podcast features a sketch to be judged by Xandor.

Schutte is repped by Established Artists, Daniel Hoff Agency, DPN and Alvarado Rey. The Dutch Mauritanian actor’s credits include voice talent for video games such as “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.”