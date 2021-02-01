‘Frasier’ Revival Eyed at Paramount Plus

The long-rumored “Frasier” revival could soon be a reality at Paramount Plus.

Variety has confirmed with sources that a new iteration of “Frasier” is in discussions at the ViacomCBS streaming service, though those discussions are said to be in the very early stages.

Reps for CBS Studios and Paramount Plus declined to comment.

Series star Kelsey Grammer has been trying to get the revived show off the ground for some time. According to sources, one potential hangup for the show is the cost. After all, “Frasier” was a successful spinoff of the successful show “Cheers,” with both shows costing a pretty penny by the time they went off the air. Grammer and any other stars from the original series who would return for the revival would no doubt expect pay comparable to what they were making at the time the show ended.

Still, “Frasier” remains one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. The show won 37 Emmy Awards over the course of its 11 seasons and 264 episodes on NBC. Grammer starred as Frasier Crane, a reprisal of his role from “Cheers.” The series also starred David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, John Mahoney, and Peri Gilpin.

Variety spoke with the cast and creative team behind the show in 2018 as part of the show’s 25th anniversary, during which Gilpin teased the idea of bringing the show back.

“If there was a way that everyone agreed on — not me, but David Lee and Peter Casey and Kelsey and Jimmy Burrows and all of those guys — and everybody thought it was a good idea, then yeah. Hell, yeah!” she said.

If the “Frasier” revival gets the greenlight, it would be the latest in a long line of classic hits brought back for a new audience. Other recent examples include “The X-Files,” “Prison Break,” “Mad About You,” “Will & Grace,” and “Roseanne” (now “The Conners”).

The move would also come as media giants like ViacomCBS look to mine their best known IP to draw subscribers to their streaming services. Paramount Plus will be the home to a revival of the Nickelodeon series “iCarly” and is currently prepping a series about the making of the classic film “The Godfather,” with Armie Hammer recently dropping out of the lead role.

TV Line first reported the “Frasier” news.