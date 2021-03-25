Amazon Releases Premiere Date & Trailer For ‘Frank of Ireland’ (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Amazon Prime Video released the premiere date and trailer for “Frank of Ireland,” and TV One released a clip from the upcoming season of “Unsung.”

CASTING

HBO Max has announced the cast for the upcoming comedy pilot “The Gordita Chronicles” from Sony Pictures Television. The family comedy is about a willful, 12-year-old Dominican girl Cucu (Olivia Goncalves) who struggles to fit into hedonistic 1980s Miami as her family pursues the American dream. The cast will also include: Diana Maria Riva (“Dead to Me,” “McFarland, USA”) as as “Adela,” Cucu’s mom; Juan Javier Cardenas as “Victor Castelli,” Cucu’s dad; Savannah Nicole Ruiz as “Emilia,” Cucu’s older sister; Noah Rico (“High School Musical: The Musical”) as “Yosmel ‘Yoshy’ Hernandez,” a Cuban refugee and Cucu’s ﬁrst friend in Miami.

DATES

Amazon released the premiere date and trailer for the upcoming comedy series “Frank of Ireland,” which will begin streaming on April 16. Set in an idyllic suburb of Dublin, the story follows Frank Marron (Brian Gleeson), a 32-year old who is newly single and lives at home with his mother, Mary (Pom Boyd). In a hapless search for respect, Frank struggles to get his life together while not burning everything to the ground in the process. The six-episode season also stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Greene and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor. The Gleeson brothers, Clelia Mountford and Sharon Horgan for Merman and Michael Moloney serve as executive producers on the series. Produced by Rory Gilmartin and directed by MJ Delaney for Merman, “Frank of Ireland” is a co-production between Channel 4 and Amazon Studios. Watch the trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

TV One released a clip from the upcoming fifteenth season of the documentary series “Unsung,” which premieres on March 21. The long-running series highlights the influential careers of artists, diving into their personal stories and journeys that have not yet been explored. This season will feature stories from a wide array of artists including Morris Day, Leela James, Hezekiah Walker, Keith Washington, Mystikal, Syleena Johnson, Bobby V and Lyfe Jennings. The clip below is from the second episode, which explores James’ mission to bring the soul back into R&B music. Narrated by Gary Anthony Williams, “Unsung” is executive produced by Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton of A. Smith & Co. Productions and Mark Rowland. For TV One, Jason Ryan is executive in charge of production, Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is senior director of talent and casting and Robyn Arrington Greene is head of original programming and production. The second episode will air on March 28 at 9 p.m. Watch the clip below.

GREENLIGHTS

TNT ordered a new unscripted series titled “Rhodes to the Top,” which will go inside the lives of soon-to-be parents Cody and Brandi Rhodes as they navigate their growing family while building AEW’s global wrestling empire. Each 30-minute episode will offer a behind-the-scenes look inside and outside the ring, including the drama created by a crew of wrestlers, family and friends who test them at every turn. “Rhodes to the Top” is a production of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Shed Media. The series is executive produced by Dan Peirson and Lisa Shannon of Shed Media, Bernie Cahill and Jon Kanak of Activist Artists Management and AEW CEO Tony Khan. Watch a clip below.

RENEWALS

USA Network has renewed reality series “Chrisley Knows Best” for a ninth season and given a third season pickup to spinoff “Growing Up Chrisley.” “Chrisley Knows Best,” which wrapped its eighth season on March 25, saw a slight viewer uptick to an average of 1.5 million compared to its 2020 performance. Both shows hail from Maverick TV USA and Todd Chrisley Productions.

LATE NIGHT

