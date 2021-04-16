‘Watchmen’s’ Frances Fisher Cast in ‘The Sinner’ Season 4 (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Sinner” is adding Frances Fisher to the cast of the fourth season.

Producer Michelle Purple told me the news Thursday night at the premiere of her and producing partner Jessica Biel’s latest project “Cruel Summer.” She’s “super excited” about the “Watchmen” actor joining the USA Network anthology series along with new addition Alice Kremelberg (“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Orange Is the New Black”) and returning star Bill Pullman.

The new season starts shooting in Nova Scotia in May. Pullman has appeared in every season as police detective Harry Ambrose.

Fisher played Jane Crawford on the award-winning HBO adaptation of “Watchmen.” She portrayed Rose’s mother in “Titanic” and is also well known for “Unforgiven.” Her TV credits include “Resurrection,” “Masters of Sex,” “The Killing,” “Torchwood” and “Eureka.”

The first season of “The Sinner,” which earned Emmy and Golden Globe acting nods for Biel as well as a Globe nomination for best miniseries or television film, was based on Petra Hammesfahr’s 1999 novel of the same name.

The cast of the second season included Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts, followed by Season 3 with Matt Bomer and Chris Messina. The show was originally intended to be a one-off limited series but was expanded to an anthology following its success with critics as well as in ratings.

Purple was on hand at the “Cruel Summer” premiere on Thursday along with showrunner Tia Napolitano. The screening took place at the Beverly Hilton, where guests were treated to private rooms to watch the show from their balconies overlooking a jumbo screen on a rooftop of the hotel.