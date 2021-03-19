×
Fox11 Crew Among the Injured in Crash at Hollywood and Highland

Hollywood Car Crash
Screenshot Courtesy of ABC

An SUV crashed into a storefront on Hollywood Boulevard on Friday afternoon, seriously injuring at least four people, including two members of a Fox11 news crew.

Images from the scene showed a white SUV that had crashed into Highland Market, which is across from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue. The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m.

Five people were taken to a nearby hospital, four of whom were in serious-to-critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Fox11 reported that a photographer and a reporter from the station were among the injured who were transported.

The injured reporter was Hal Eisner, a longtime veteran of the station, according to a source familiar with the incident. The station has yet to confirm his identity.

According to the station, the crew was covering a story at the El Capitan Theatre, which reopened Friday after the county relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.

The driver of the SUV was detained at the scene. Circumstances of the crash were still unclear, according to the fire department.

Hollywood Boulevard was closed as the paramedics responded to the scene.

