Fox Teams Up With Creative Mentoring Organization WriteGirl to Celebrate Women’s History Month

In honor of Women’s History Month, Fox is teaming up with WriteGirl, a creative mentorship organization, as part of its ongoing “TV For All” initiative.

Fox’s “TV For All” campaign launched at the beginning of 2020 in an effort to champion diverse voices in entertainment. In March, Fox is recognizing the contributions that women have made to American history and the network’s historic moments.

Network stars Gina Torres, of “9-1-1: Lone Star,” and Jane Krakowski, who hosts “Name That Tune,” are featured in a video that Fox is rolling out to celebrate Women’s History Month.

The video was created in partnership with WriteGirl, a Los Angeles organization that promotes creativity, critical thinking and leadership skills to empower young women. The campaign showcases an original poem by Arielle Davis, entitled “Women’s Composition.”

Davis is a student at UCLA studying economics and statistics who joined WriteGirl five years ago. As an abuse survivor, the organization empowered Davis with the writing skills she needed to share her story, and she credits the group as the first place she encountered free-thinking women.

WriteGirl serves over 500 teens annually, and for 20 years has maintained a 100 percent success rate of helping its high school seniors both graduate and enroll in college.

Amanda Gorman, the poet laureate who captivated the nation at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, is a WriteGirl alum.

Watch the full video below: