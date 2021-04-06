‘Duncanville’ Renewed for Season 3 at Fox

Just ahead of its Season 2 premiere next month, Fox renewed animated sitcom “Duncanville” for Season 3.

“Watching Amy [Poehler] bring her incredible talent to ‘Duncanville’ both on and off the screen these past two seasons has been an amazing experience,” said Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn.

Poehler executive produces and stars in the show as Duncan, an ordinary 15-year-old with a wild imagination and his sights set on the freedom of adulthood. The Season 2 premiere will reunite the cast of “Parks and Recreation” with guest appearances from Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Nick Offerman. The returning cast also includes Wiz Khalifa, Ty Burrell and “Parks and Recreation” alum Rashida Jones.

“Duncanville’s entire cast and crew, led by two of television’s best showrunners in Mike [Scully] and Julie [Thacker Scully], continue to deliver a show that represents everything fans expect from our animated series; and I’m looking forward to another season of ‘Duncanville’ to relive my teen years, thanks to one of the most irreverent comedies on the air,” said Thorn.

The new season will also include stories in which Duncan and his dad Jack’s [Burrell] power dynamic shifts, and Duncan and sister Kimberly (Riki Lindhome) are sent to therapy camp. In the meantime, Jack and little sister Jing [Joy Osmanski] start a child’s birthday band together.

“Duncanville” is produced by 20th Television Animation; Universal Television and Fox Entertainment. In addition to co-creators Poehler, Scully and Thacker Scully, Dave Becky executive produces. It is animated by Bento Box Entertainment.

The second season of “Duncanville” premieres with two back-to-back episodes on May 23, beginning at 8:30 p.m.