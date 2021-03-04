Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch Predicts Fox News Rebound Under Biden

Democrats aren’t the only ones glad Joe Biden is in the Oval Office. Lachlan Murdoch, CEO of the company that owns Fox News Channel, is as well.

Murdoch predicted Thursday that Fox News, the economic engine of his company, Fox Corporation, would lead cable news in the ratings once again after ceding ground in recent weeks to rivals CNN and MSNBC. “The main beneficiary of the Trump administration from a ratings points of view was MSNBC,” which served as a kind of “loyal opposition.,” Murdoch said while speaking to investors at a conference organized by Morgan Stanley. “That’s what our job is now with the Biden administration, and you’ll see our ratings really improve from here.”

Murdoch makes his comments as Fox News Channel has come under investor scrutiny due to viewership levels rising not only at traditional cable-news rivals, but also at far-right news outlets like Newsmax. The refusal of the Trump administration to accept the results of the election and a January 6 insurrection at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., he said, spurred higher viewership at other networks, as did Fox News viewers’ dislike of the way Fox News channel chronicled Trump’s defeat. Viewers, he noted, were “disappointed with the election results.”

