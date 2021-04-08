Fox News Adds Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as Contributor

Fox News Media named former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to a contributor role, adding to the number of former Trump officials offering commentary across its media holdings.

Pompeo, who has been identified as a potential Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election, will make his first appearance Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends.” He will contribute to other parts of the Fox News portfolio, including Fox Business Network’s daytime and primetime programming.

More to come…