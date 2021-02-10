Fox News Plans ‘Irreverent’ Late-Night Show at 11 PM With Greg Gutfeld

Fox News Channel plans to fill its 11 p.m. weeknight hour with an “irreverent” late-night show from host Greg Gutfeld, the latest in a series of programming maneuvers the Fox Corporation-owned outlet has put into place in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election,

The show currently airing at 11 p.m. “Fox News @ Night,” anchored by Shannon Bream, will move to midnight. Fox expects to launch Gutfleld’s new program in the second quarter of 2021.

The Fox News weekday schedule has not been known in the past for making people laugh. Indeed, some critics of the network do anything but when watching primetime mainstays like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham. But executives at the network have long supported Gutfeld, a former magazine editor whose shoot-from-the-hip demeanor has prompted Fox to test him in unorthodox formats, like a program called “Red Eye” that aired in the wee hours of the morning, or a Saturday-evening program Fox has tried to promote as a competitor to late-night fare hosted by Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kmmel.

“People need a reason to laugh. Greg’s unique and irreverent talk show has been an incredible success, often beating the late night broadcast competition, despite its Saturday timeslot? said Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, in a statement. “With one of the most loyal and engaged audiences in cable news, we’re thrilled to bring the show to weekday primetime and further solidify Greg’s place among late night television stars.”

