Fox News Files Motion to Dismiss Smartmatic’s $2.7 Billion Defamation Lawsuit

Fox News Media made a bid Monday to quash a massive $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit that has called into question segments delivered on at least three of its programs, saying the legal case presented by voting-technology firm Smartmatic is “meritless” and would “chill First Amendment activities.”

Smartmatic, a maker of voting technology whose name has been the subject of disparaging commentary from a handful of conservative-news outlets, on Thursday said it had sued Fox News and three of its popular on-air personalities — Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro — citing efforts made on Fox News programs to disparage the company’s business. Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, two attorneys who had been working for President Donald Trump in his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election that resulted in victory for President Joe Biden, are also named in the suit. The complaint was filed in New York State Court in Manhattan.

Fox News said in a court filing Monday that “Smartmatic has not identified any statement by Fox itself that could be actionable as defamation,” and noted that the company “fails to allege that Fox published the challenged statements with actual malice.”

More to come…