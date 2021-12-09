Fox News to Light New Christmas Tree After Original Was Set on Fire

On Thursday evening, Fox News hopes to bring new light to the holiday season after a large Christmas tree placed outside the company’s New York headquarters was set ablaze Wednesday morning.

“Fox & Friends” weekday hosts Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt will be joined by meteorologist Janice Dean, weekend “Fox & Friends” hosts Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy and early morning hosts Todd Piro and Carley Shimkus as Fox News lights a new tree during the first segment on its late-afternoon panel show “The Five.” Lawrence Jones and Abby Horancek will lead the event. Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced the programming effort in a memo to staffers.

Cardinal Dolan will take part in the ceremony along with Fox News contributor Reverend Jacques DeGraff, Rabbi Joseph Patasnik and members of the FDNY and NYPD. Fox News Media and Fox Corp. will donate $100,000 to Answer The Call, an agency that provides assistance to family members of fallen first responders.

According to the New York Police Department, a 49-year-old homeless man named Craig Tamanaha was charged Wednesday at 12:23 a.m. for arson, criminal trespassing, criminal tampering, criminal mischief, endangering others, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment. He was spotted minutes earlier by Fox News Channel security guards climbing the Christmas tree outside the company’s offices on the corner of West 48th Street and Sixth Avenue in Midtown.

FDNY firefighters put out the blaze within the tree without further injury or incident. Upon arrest, police officers found a lighter on Tamanaha. There were no injuries during the incident. The alleged arson does not appear to be politically motivated, authorities said.