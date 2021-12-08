Suspect Charged With Arson for Burning Fox News Christmas Tree in New York

A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly burning a 50-foot tall Christmas tree outside the Fox News headquarters in New York City.

According to a New York Police Department spokesperson, 49-year-old Craig Tamanaha was charged Wednesday morning at 12:23 a.m. for arson, criminal trespassing, criminal tampering, criminal mischief, endangering others, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment. He was spotted by Fox News Channel security guards climbing the Christmas tree outside their office at 12:14 a.m. FDNY firefighters put out the blaze within the tree without further injury or incident. Upon arrest, police officers found a lighter on Tamanaha, but it’s unclear if any accelerant was used. There were no injuries during the incident, and the NYC Fire Marshall is working to determine a cause of the fire as the investigation is ongoing. The incident does not appear to be politically motivated.

Fox News lit the massive Christmas tree on Sunday as part of its “All-American Christmas” special.

