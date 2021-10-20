Fox News Anchor Neil Cavuto Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Neil Cavuto, one of the longest-serving anchors at Fox News Media, has said he tested positive for coronavirus and will take a break from his regular anchoring duties on Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.

Cavuto has for years been open about health challenges he faces. He has multiple sclerosis, and had open-heart surgery in 2016. He was treated for cancer in the 1980s.

“While I’m somewhat stunned by this news, doctors tell me I’m lucky as well. Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation,” Cavuto said in a statement provided by Fox News Tuesday evening. “It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did.” He added: “Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you.”

Cavuto logs more hours on air each week than most cable-news hosts, thanks to a two-hour stint he has on Fox Business and his regular “Your World” hour on Fox News Channel. He also hosts “Cavuto Live” on Fox News on Saturdays. He has been with Fox News since its launch in 1996.

His disclosure came on the same day that another anchor, CNN’s John King, revealed on air that he has also been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, as part of a conversation on air about the death of former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell. Powell died in part because of a breakthrough coronavirus infection and because he had been weakened by multiple myeloma.

King noted on air that he appreciated his employer’s requirement that people had to be vaccinated to work at CNN facilities. “In this case, it’s important,” Mr. King said.