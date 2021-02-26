Fox Spotlights Black Actors in New Digital Docuseries ‘Making History in Hollywood’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox Entertainment has launched the digital docuseries “Making History in Hollywood,” featuring some of the network’s top Black stars as they discuss who and what inspires them in entertainment, and their experiences.

The first episode, which launches on Friday, Feb. 26, features Malcolm-Jamal Warner from Fox’s “The Resident.” First known for his role as Theo on “The Cosby Show,” and later for his UPN sitcom “Malcolm & Eddie,” Warner discusses the positive impact of watching Black representation on television during his childhood.

Other Fox stars who will participate in “Making History in Hollywood” include Dulcé Sloan (“The Great North”), Aurora Perrineau (“Prodigal Son”), Brian Michael Smith (“9-1-1: Lone Star”), Frank Harts (“Prodigal Son”) and others. The series will run on Fox’s YouTube channel, as well as on its Instagram feed and also on Hulu. There’s no set pattern to the release, but new episodes are expected to post regularly, with around ten episodes in the series.

Here’s how Fox describes the series: “‘Making History in Hollywood’ is a digital series dedicated to creating more space for Black actors, showrunners, and activists to share stories, have their voices heard, educate others, and continue the conversation. The show takes a more personal approach with FOX talent at the forefront, hearing what specific moments, people, and milestones from Black Hollywood history impacted their lives and careers.”

Warner’s credits also include co-starring in BET’s comedy “Reed Between the Lines,” opposite Tracee Ellis Ross, and has been seen in “The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story,” “Community,” “Suits,” “Major Crimes” and “Sneaky Pete.” He’s also a musician and has directed several TV series.

Variety has a first look at the promo for the first episode, featuring Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Watch below.