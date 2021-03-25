Fox Strikes Ad-Tech Deal With Comcast’s FreeWheel

Fox Corporation is moving to offer the advertising of the future.

The company said it struck a partnership with FreeWheel, a Comcast unit that specializes in digital advertising placement and measurement, to offer addressable advertising on content that is viewed within Comcast properties, such as its Xfinity cable service or its Xfinity Flex or Cox Contour devices.

The FreeWheel technology will let advertisers aim to reach specific audiences in video-on-demand content, among other things. The Trade Desk is the first company to take part, and will let advertisers execute addressable guaranteed campaigns on Fox VOD inventory. Fox and FreeWheel expect to unveil additional partners in months to come.

“Advertisers continue to recognize that television remains the best platform for reaching a mass audience in a premium environment and to drive greater brand awareness,” said Dan Callahan, SVP of Data Strategy and Sales Innovation for FOX. “As audience viewing patterns increase across more platforms, Fox continues to focus on expanding our addressable capabilities and offering advertising partners multiple solutions for their media plans,” said Dan Callahan, senior vice president of data strategy and sales innovation for Fox, in a prepared statement. “Our partnership with FreeWheel enables us to deliver targeted advertising to Comcast households who are watching FOX’s popular series on their VOD platform.”

Fox earlier this month unveiled a partnership with Operative Media that will help Fox supervise all of the advertising inventory across its portfolio, a new sign of how media companies are evolving to track commercial buys across a wider array of different media types. The pact will help Fox will manage advertising sales across linear, digital, and advanced audiences in a unified manner