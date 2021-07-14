Fox Entertainment Promotes Darren Schillace to President of Marketing, Adding Tubi to His Network Duties

Fox Entertainment has upped Darren Schillace to president of marketing, adding Tubi to his oversight along with the Fox network. Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier made the announcement on Wednesday.

Schillace was most recently executive vice president of marketing at Fox Entertainment. In the newly expanded role, he’ll lead marketing strategies for all business units within Fox Entertainment, which includes Fox and its free streaming AVOD platform Tubi, as well as projects from Bento Box, Fox Alternative Entertainment and Blockchain Creative Labs. Schillace also works on marketing projects across the larger Fox Corp.

“Darren is a terrific marketer and a tireless, focused, creative partner,” Collier said. “He and his team are frequent contributors to and, personally, genuine fans of popular culture; and it shows. Simply put, they thrive when they are elevating the work of our writers, partners and the entire senior management team. As Fox and Tubi more closely align, Darren’s vision, creativity and focus will help better position both companies as leading platforms in the ad-supported arena and accelerate the growth of these and other Fox businesses.”

Schillace’s direct reports will now include Tubi marketing head Natalie Bastian, who was recently promoted to senior VP. His other direct reports include Scott Edwards, exec VP, head of creative advertising; Emily King, exec VP, marketing strategy, media and digital; Mamie Coleman, exec VP, Fox Entertainment music; Laura Caraccioli, senior VP, head of strategic creative partnerships; and Christian Kennel, vice president, production and post technology.

Schillace’s Fox and Tubi oversight includes on-air and off-air promotion, brand and program advertising, national media and promotions, digital marketing, strategic partnerships, music, social media, affiliate marketing and production. He also handles Fox Entertainment’s strategy behind its program development, newfront and upfront presentations.

Schillace joined Fox in 2017, and has overseen campaigns for “9-1-1” and “The Masked Singer” as well as the launches of “I Can See Your Voice” and “Call Me Kat.” Before Fox, he was at ABC, handling campaigns for primetime, late-night and daytime programming, including “Modern Family,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Lost,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “Designated Survivor,” “black-ish,” “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Scandal,” “The Bachelor” and “Dancing with the Stars.”

Schillace first joined ABC in 2003; he briefly left from 2010 to 2012, when he served as vice president of consumer marketing during the launch of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. His resume also includes stints at Walt Disney Parks & Resorts, Random House, Ogilvy & Mather and TBWA Chiat/Day.