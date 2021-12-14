Fox Entertainment Names Brooke Bowman Head of Drama, Charlie Andrews Exits

Brooke Bowman has been promoted to executive vice president of drama development and programming at Fox Entertainment.

She succeeds Charlie Andrews in the role, with Andrews exiting the company. The parting with Andrews is said to be on good terms, with his contract simply coming to an end.

Bowman was previously senior vice president in the Fox drama department. She will now report directly to Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox Entertainment. She will be based in Los Angeles.

“Brooke has been an important and trusted part of our team, playing an invaluable role in helping shape and implement our blueprint to expand and diversify Fox’s slate,” said Thorn. “Supremely creative, well-respected across town and fearless in taking big swings, she is primed to take over the reins; and I’m excited to have her alongside as we steer our drama strategy well into the future.”

During her time with Fox, Bowman has overseen series such as “The Resident,” “Prodigal Son,” “Lethal Weapon,” “BH90210,” “Rosewood,” “Scream Queens,” “Sleepy Hollow” and, most recently, upcoming series “The Cleaning Lady” and “Monarch.”

Bowman joined Fox from Freeform (formerly ABC Family), where she spent 12 years as senior vice president of development and programming. In that role, she oversaw a number of the network’s biggest hits, including “Baby Daddy,” “Shadowhunters,” “Switched at Birth,” “The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” “Greek,” “Bunheads,” “Young & Hungry,” “Make It or Break It” and “Kyle XY.” She joined ABC Family in 2004 as executive director of development, and was promoted to vice president of development and programming in 2005.

Prior to that, Bowman was executive director of development for Buena Vista Productions and a manager of series development for VH1.