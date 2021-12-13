Fox Entertainment Buys MarVista in Bid To Ramp Up for Streaming Wars

Fox Entertainment said it acquired MarVista Entertainment, a studio that specializes in, among other things, production for digital platforms. The acquisition is part of a bid to expand the company’s content portfolio as it places more emphasis on Tubi, the ad-supported streaming outlet that parent Fox Corporation bought for $440 million in 2020.

MarVista, founded in 2003, creates an average of 80 titles across different genres and has a content catalog of more than 2,500 hours of programming. It has also developed an expertise in creating holiday-themed content. The company will be led by Fernando Szew, its CEO and founding partner.

“Fernando and his team have built a globally respected studio with a track record of prolific creative output, a vast library of owned titles and an efficient approach to production that’s admired industry-wide,” said Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment, in a statement. “With these key strategic advantages, acquiring and investing in MarVista aligns perfectly with Fox Entertainment’s long-term vision for streaming and diversifying our in-house capabilities and infrastructure, as we expand our portfolio.”

The acquisition is said to be valued at more than $100 million, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Executives intend for the newly-acquired studio to focus developing content for Fox’s digital outlets, including Tubi. MarVista will also continue to create work for a roster of third-party buyers and other outside partners, including foreign media companies.

Szew will report to Stefan Reinhardt, president of production strategy and operations for Fox Entertainment.

