Fox Country Music Drama ‘Monarch’ Rounds Out Main Cast With Martha Higareda, Emma Milani

The upcoming Fox country music drama “Monarch” has cast its final two series regulars.

Martha Higareda and Emma Milani have both joined the series alongside previously announced cast members Beth Ditto, Trace Adkins, Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel, Joshua Sasse, Meagan Holder, and Inigo Pascual.

The series follows America’s “first family” of country music, including mother Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon), father Albie Roman (Adkins) and daughters Gigi Taylor-Roman (Ditto) and Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel), and son Luke Roman (Sasse).

Higareda will play Catt Phones , the mother of 17- year-old Ana Phoenix, a talented young singer and who is trying to get signed to the Roman Family’s record label. Catt harbors a deep-seated grudge against the Romans, Nicky in particular, and her presence creates quite a stir in Austin. Milani will play Ana, the sweet, wide-eyed daughter of Catt with a beautiful voice, who is a recent TikTok sensation with her modern, Spanish language interpretation of Albie Roman’s first hit song.

Higareda’s recent credits include “Altered Carbon,” “Queen of the South,” and “Royal Pains.” She is also known for her roles in films like “Te presento a Laura,” “Cásese quien pueda,” and “3 idiotas.”

She is repped by ICM, Grandview, CDMX in Mexico, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Milani is a newcomer whose credits includes the TV series “Solve” and the TV movie “Dying to Be a Cheerleader.” She is repped by Mavrick Artists Agency, Inc., The Kohl Group, and Hirsch Wallerstein.

“Monarch” will debut midseason for Fox on Jan. 30 immediately after the NFC Championship game, with the show’s second episode airing on Feb. 1. The series hails from writer Melissa London Hilfers, who will also executive produce. Michael Rauch is the executive producer and showrunner. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group and Sandbox Entertainment’s Jason Owen also executive produce. Jason Ensler is directing and executive producing the first episode. Adam Anders serves as executive music producer, with the series set to feature original music and covers. The series is produced and wholly owned by Fox Entertainment.