Fox Corp. Defers Office Reopening Date to ‘No Earlier Than Sept. 7’

In an internal memo to Fox Corporation employees Tuesday morning, Lachlan Murdoch told staff that the company is deferring its next possible phase one reopening date to “no earlier than September 7, immediately after Labor Day.”

The company had previously set a return-to-work date no earlier than April of this year, amid the ongoing pandemic.

In the memo obtained by Variety, Murdoch noted that Fox Corp was marking its two-year anniversary following the sale of the company’s entertainment assets to Disney.

“Beyond the accomplishments of our business, we have been enormously successful in cultivating a collaborative and caring culture,” reads the memo. “Your support for each other, particularly during the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, has exemplified the FOX family mentality. While we spent the last year working in new, and often remote, ways, you have continued to prioritize caring for each other. Similarly, the health and safety of our workforce has remained my priority. With that as the guiding principle, we are deferring our next possible phase one reopening date to no earlier than September 7, immediately after Labor Day.”

