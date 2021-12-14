Fox to Adapt ‘Cliffhanger’ Novels as Drama Series

Fox is developing the “Cliffhanger” novels by TJ Middleton (real name Tom Binding) as a one-hour drama series.

The series is described as a darkly comedic one-hour drama following the quirky exploits of rideshare driver Audrey Greenwood, who emerges from the pandemic with a startling realization: she never wants to see her husband Al’s face again. So, one dark and stormy night, fueled by rage and tequila, she tries to kill him. But when things don’t go exactly as she planned, Audrey finds herself embroiled in a twisty murder mystery which ricochets around her small seaside town.

Melissa Byer and Treena Hancock are writing and executive producing the project. Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, Drew Brown, and Evan Corday will executive produce for Cartel Entertainment. Binding will serve as a consult. Fox Entertainment will produce.

Byer and Hancock have previously worked together on shows like “Chicago Med” at NBC, “The Gifted” and “Houdini & Doyle” at Fox, and the original “CSI” at CBS. They are repped by The Cartel, A3 Artists Agency, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Cartel Entertainment is repped by Myman Greenspan. Binding is repped by David Godwin Associates and Peters, Fraser & Dunlop.

The development news comes as Fox prepares to launch several new shows going into 2022. On deck for the broadcaster are the dramas “The Cleaning Lady” and “Monarch,” and the comedies “Pivoting” and “Welcome to Flatch.” The network has also made a number of series orders already for next year, including the anthology drama “Accused” and the animated comedies “Krapopolis” and “Grimsburg.”