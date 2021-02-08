Fox Business Will Launch Larry Kudlow in 4PM Slot

Lou Dobbs’ program is off the schedule at Fox Business Network, and Larry Kudlow’s will soon be on.

Fox Business Network will launch a new 4 p.m. program led by Kudlow on Tuesday, February 16, putting the former Trump economic adviser and CNBC personality on screen just as the stock markets close for the day. Fox Business did not offer a title for the new program, but said it would “feature closing market analysis as well as interviews with major industry leaders influencing Wall Street, Washington and business in America.”

Fox Business announced Kudlow’s hire late last month.

Kudlow’s show will air again at 7 p.m., an hour previously reserved for repeats of “Lou Dobbs Tonight.” Fox Business abruptly announced Friday that it was canceling Dobbs’ “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” its most-watched show. Dobbs is one of three anchors employed by Fox News Media who have been named in a defamation lawsuit filed by Smartmatic, a voting technology company, that is seeking $2.7 billion in damages for the way its work has been described and disparaged during some Fox programs, including Dobbs’>

Fox Business said it intended to fill Dobbs’ 5 p.m. slot with a rotating group of anchors, who will host a show called “Fox Business Tonight” for the foreseeable future.

“We are immensely proud to add Larry to our incomparable FBN lineup,” said Lauren Petterson, president of Fox Business, in a statement. “His expertise will greatly inform our audience and we look forward to his return to business television.” Before going to work for the Trump administration, Kudlow had been a regular presence on CNBC for many years. Now he will join a handful of other former CNBC personnel who work at Fox Business, including Maria Bartiromo and Liz Claman.

Kudlow served as the Assistant for Economic Policy and Director of National Economic Council under President Trump. He has deep experience in the world of Wall Street, having worked as chief economist and senior managing director of then-global investment bank, securities trading and brokerage firm Bear Stearns. He got his start in finance as a junior financial analyst at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and later joined then Wall Street firm Paine Webber.