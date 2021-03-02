Fox Sets ‘Housebroken’ and ‘Duncanville’ Season 2 Premiere Dates (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Fox announces the premiere dates of “Housebroken” and “Duncanville,” and FX released a trailer for its upcoming documentary “Hysterical.”

DATES

Fox announced Season 2 of animated comedy “Duncanville” will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on May 23 at 8 p.m., and its new animated comedy “Housebroken” will premiere on May 31 at 9 p.m. “Duncanville’s” return will feature an unofficial “Parks and Recreation” reunion when Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Nick Offerman make guest voice appearances alongside series regulars Amy Poehler and Rashida Jones. “Duncanville” centers on 15-year-old Duncan Harris (Poehler) who survives the trivial nature of teenage-hood through his wild imagination. Its cast also features Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Wiz Khalifa, Joy Omanski, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester and Zach Cherry. “Housebroken,” meanwhile, follows a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside their therapy group. The cast includes Tony Hale, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Sharon Horgan, Jason Mantzoukas, Sam Richardson, Clea DuVall, Bresha Webb, Greta Lee and Maria Bamford. See a first look at “Housebroken” above.

FIRST LOOKS

Jonathan Bennett will return to “Station 19” on the April 1 episode, “No One is Alone.” He will reprise his role the bubbly and loving Michael, Travis Montgomery’s (Jay Hayden) late husband who died tragically while in the line of duty as a firefighter before Travis joined the station. Take a look at some exclusive first-look photos below.

Fox released a first look at Catherine Zeta-Jones and the return of Alan Cumming in “Prodigal Son.” The series follows genius criminal psychologist Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne), the son of incarcerated serial killer Dr. Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen). Cumming will reprise his guest-starring role as Simon Hoxley, a haughty criminal profiler. Zeta-Jones will play psychiatric hospital head Dr. Vivian Capshaw, who may get dangerously close to Whitly. Watch the trailer below.

FX released the trailer for “Hysterical,” which will air on April 2 at 9 p.m. The Andrea Nevins-directed documentary, which will premiere at SXSW Film Festival, serves as a backstage pass to the lives of stand-up comedy’s groundbreaking women. It explores the the hard-fought journey to become voices of their generation and features Kelly Bachman, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Rachel Feinstein, Marina Franklin, Nikki Glaser, Judy Gold, Kathy Griffin, Jessica Kirson, Lisa Lampanelli, Wendy Liebman, Carmen Lynch, Bonnie McFarlane, Sherri Shepherd and Iliza Shlesinger. The first look gives a glimpse of Bachman’s viral 2019 set at Downtime Bar NYC, in which she called out attendee Harvey Weinstein. Watch the trailer below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Joe Ortiz joined Freeform as its senior vice president for content marketing. He will work closely with Freeform president Tara Duncan to execute the creative marketing vision across linear and digital platforms. An 18-year veteran of MTV, Duncan led campaigns for the network’s most iconic franchises, including “Teen Mom,” “The Real World” and “Jersey Shore.” He most recently led marketing for social media-focused news organization NowThis, where he oversaw brand strategy, visual design, content positioning and strategic media partnerships.

PODCASTS

Glickmania Media partnered with iHeartMedia for a two-year podcast co-production deal to develop a slate of music-driven original podcasts, with the aim to release two new podcasts per year. The collaboration will begin with the summer release of “Unsung.” Future podcasts include “Diane’s Inferno,” a horror musical starring Maya Hawke and Yungblud and written and directed by Lisa Duva, disco-era murder mystery “Lost You on the Dance Floor” and drama “Ballad of an Outlaw.”

STREAMING

Vudu launched its streaming service on Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, making titles like “Minari,” “Soul” and “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie: Sponge on the Run” available to millions of Xfinity customers this month. As Fandango’s streaming service, Vudu offers over 150,000 titles to rent or buy.

LATE NIGHT

Charles Barkley, Mads Mikkelsen and Davido will appear tonight on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” while “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will have on Nick Jonas and Rita Ora, and the lineup for “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will include Regina King, Kathryn Hahn and novelist Chang-Rae Lee.