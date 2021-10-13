Fox Developing Animated Comedy ‘Dirt Girls’ From Victoria Vincent

Fox is developing the animated comedy “Dirt Girls,” Variety has learned.

The series hails from Victoria Vincent, who will serve as writer and executive producer. Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment will provide the animation. The project came through Vincent’s participation in Bento Box’s SkunkWorks program, which is designed to discover, cultivate and develop new creators and voices.

The series takes place in an alienated suburban neighborhood, where two unsupervised kid sisters, Lucy and Pia, find depraved ways to keep themselves entertained while dealing with the confusing, dark aspects of the encroaching adult world.

Vincent most recently worked as director on the Netflix animated series “We the People.” The short-form series aimed to teach people about American civics and citizenship, featuring episodes about the Bill of Rights, the three branches of government, and taxes. It also featured performances by Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha, and Janelle Monáe among others. Barack and Michelle Obama and Kenya Barris were among the executive producers.

Fox has made animation a major priority in recent years, particularly since it acquired Bento Box in 2019. The network’s Sunday night Animation Domination block is still anchored by mainstays like “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and “Family Guy.” Fox has also recently launched animated shows such as “The Great North,” “Duncanville,” and “Housebroken.” There is also the upcoming Dan Harmon animated series “Krapopolis,” which takes place in ancient Greece. The show announced its main voice cast in September, which includes Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy and Duncan Trussell in the lead roles.