‘Foundation’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple

“Foundation” has been renewed for Season 2 at Apple, Variety has learned.

The epic sci-fi drama series, based on the Isaac Asimov stories of the same name, has only released three episodes of its 10-episode first season to date, with the fourth dropping on Oct. 8. New episodes drop every Friday.

“We have been so excited to watch global audiences embrace the captivating, suspenseful and breathtaking thrill ride that is ‘Foundation,’” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV Plus. “We know how long fans of these beloved Asimov stories have waited to see his iconic work brought to life as a visually spectacular event series and now we can’t wait to showcase even more of the richly layered world, compelling storytelling and stunning world-building in season two.”

The cast is led by Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton and Alfred Enoch.

In the show, when Dr. Hari Seldon (Harris) predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari’s claims, the ruling Cleons (Pace) — a long line of emperor clones — fear their unrivaled reign may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their powerful legacy forever.

“Since my childhood I’ve dreamed of how Hari Seldon and Eto Demerzel would look and sound — what Terminus and Trantor would feel like,” said showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer. “Now, with season two, our audience will get to visit more of Asimov’s indelible characters and worlds, including Hober Mallow, General Bel Riose, and all the Outer Suns. I’m thrilled that a whole new generation of fans are reading Asimov’s brilliant masterwork. We’re playing the long game with ‘Foundation’ and I’m grateful to my partners at Apple and Skydance for entrusting me with this epic. Buckle up. We’re about to fold some serious space.”

Goyer serves as the showrunner on the series and executive produces along with Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost. Skydance Television produces the series for Apple.

“David Goyer’s ‘Foundation’ has surpassed all my expectations by bringing my father’s philosophy and ideas to the screen in ways he could never do while staying true to his work,” said Robyn Asimov. “I know my father would have been proud to see his iconic story come to life through the show’s visual beauty and the layered characters, understanding full well his words would need this cinematic translation. My father was deeply indebted to his fans, to their loyalty and always hoped his work would pass through to following generations. The ‘Foundation’ series is fulfilling his wish (and mine) by introducing his work to a vast array of new readers. Given the cerebral nature of the ‘Foundation’ books, this series is a tour de force.”