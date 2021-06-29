‘For Life’ Eyes Season 3 Pick-Up at IMDb TV as Streamer Set to Air Seasons 1 and 2

“For Life” could soon be returning to life on IMDb TV.

According to sources, the up and coming streamer is poised to order a third season of the legal drama, which was canceled by ABC after two seasons back in May. The news comes just as IMDB TV has announced that it has struck a deal to stream Seasons 1 and 2 of the series on its ad-supported platform.

Series executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson was said to be instrumental in reviving the series, working with top leadership at Disney, like Hulu-ABC chief Craig Erwich, to find the show a new home. “For Life” was not a linear ratings breakout during its time on ABC but has been said to have performed very well in streaming playback on platforms like Hulu. Jackson’s hope is that putting “For Life” on a free AVOD service like IMDB TV will allow the show to further grow its streaming audience.

“For Life” is inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr. and follows a prisoner who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. The series was recently awarded the TV Academy Honors, which is reserved for “programs across numerous platforms and genres that elevate complex issues facing society,” per the Academy.

It stars Nicholas Pinnock, Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Dorian Missick, Tyla Harris, and Timothy Busfield, with the main cast on board to return for the third season. Hank Steinberg is the creator and executive producer. Jackson executive produces via G-Unit Film & Television along with Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan of Doug Robinson Productions, though it was announced on June 29 that Greenspan had passed away after battling cancer. Kerry Orent is co-executive producer. “For Life” is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television Inc. and ABC Signature.