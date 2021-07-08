Food Network Set to Launch Ben & Jerry’s Ice-Cream Flavor Challenge

Creating a new Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream flavor is the central challenge of a new series set to debut on Food Network as well as the streaming outlet Discovery Plus.

“Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones” debuts Monday, August 16 at 9 p.m. eastern on both outlets. The four-episode series is hosted by Molly Yeh, who challenges six ice-cream makers to create new concoctions inspired by a specific celebrity or pop-culture figure, each of whom will offer direction

The competitors work in an ice-cream lab constructed on the Ben & Jerry’s factory grounds in Waterbury, VT. Their work will be judged by Jet adn Ali Tila and Chris Rivard, a Ben & Jerry’s flavor expert, as well as the public.

“Viewers are in for an imaginative and entertaining ride, watching along as these gifted ice cream makers create original Ben & Jerry’s flavors, based on inspiration from some of the biggest stars on the planet in food, music, and film. This is the perfect show for the entire family to gather around and watch this summer,” said Courtney White, president, Food Network and Cooking Channel, in a prepared statement.

Participating celebrities include Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Food Network’s Duff Goldman and Buddy Valastro, and actor Kevin Bacon. The ice cream makers compete for a chance to impress Ben & Jerry’s co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield for the grand prize of $20,000

“We’re excited to see what these talented competitors come up with, keeping true to the euphoric chunks and swirls Ben & Jerry’s is known for,” said Greenfield, in a statement.

“Ben & Jerrys: Clash of the Cones” is produced by Triage Entertainment for Food Network and discovery+