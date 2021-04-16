‘Couples Therapy’ Season 2 Sneak Peek Sees Dr. Orna Guralnik Resume In-Person Sessions (TV News Roundup)

Dr. Orna Guralnik resumes in-person sessions in the second season of Showtime’s “Couples Therapy,” and Variety has obtained an exclusive sneak peek at the April 18 premiere.

Entitled “It Goes Both Ways,” the clip, which you can watch below, sees Tashira and Dru sit down with Dr. Orna Guralnik to discuss their relationship and how to bring their relationship closer. Tashira, who says she feels like a robot, wants more empathy from Dru. In return, Guralnik points out that perhaps Dru is misunderstood and his needs aren’t really being heard either.

The rest of the season tracks eight months of therapy sessions as she guides Tashira and Dru and other couples through honest confrontations, real-life struggles and extraordinary breakthroughs. Featuring three new couples, it includes a single mother’s unplanned pregnancy; a woman confronting her husband’s failure to deliver the life she wants and a young gay couple working through the raw trauma of near-fatal alcoholism.

“We are incredibly grateful for the bravery of these couples,” director and producer Josh Kriegman said. “Their willingness to show up and be real is a gift. When we watch we not only feel riveted by the raw drama of couples fighting for their love, but we also recognize parts of ourselves in these struggles. It’s an experience of radical empathy that helps us all feel less alone.”

In addition to Kriegman, “Couples Therapy” is directed by Kim Roberts and produced by Edgeline Films. Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg and Eli Despres serve as executive producers. The show premieres April 18 at 10 p.m. with two back-to-back episodes on Showtime.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

PROGRAMMING

Pat McAfee will make his first appearance as the new analyst for WWE’s “Friday Night SmackDown” tonight at 8 p.m. on Fox. Every week, “The Pat McAfee Show” host will be joined at ringside by Michael Cole, who serves as the vice president of WWE’s on-air talent and voice of “Friday Night SmackDown.” In addition to being a former punter for the Indianapolis Colts, philanthropist, social media influencer and stand-up comedian, McAfee has wrestled inside the ring and behind the microphone on “WWE’s NXT.”

LATE NIGHT

Russell Wilson, Ciara, Eiza González and Jon Pardi will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Amanda Seyfried and Ashley McBryde will be on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”