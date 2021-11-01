First Lady Jill Biden Joins Trisha Yearwood in Food Network Holiday Special

First Lady Jill Biden and Trisha Yearwood aim to launch the holiday season with an exclusive look at the First Family’s Thanksgiving traditions and favorite recipes.

The special, titled “A White House Thanksgiving,” debuts Nov. 20 at noon on Food Network and Discovery Plus, the streaming-video hub of the cable outlet’s parent company Discovery.

The pair will create a tablescape made with fresh flowers from the White House Kitchen Garden, and prepare recipes like a Yearwood favorite for turkey gravy and another for savory stuffing handed down from Dr. Biden’s grandmother. The pair will be joined by White House executive chef Cristeta Comerford, who will cook White House Thyme Roasted Turkey; White House chief floral designer Hedieh Ghaffaria, who will help make the floral and table décor; and White House executive pastry chef Susan Morrison, who will make a White House Apple Crisp recipe topped with the President Biden’s favorite ice cream flavor, chocolate chip.

The special aims to provide “a rarely-seen glimpse at holiday entertaining at the White House,” said Courtney White, president, Food Network and streaming food content for Discovery. The program is produced by Big Fish Entertainment. The taping of this special was filmed following strict COVID-19 protocols aligned with CDC guidance.

“Food is love – and gathering together this year for Thanksgiving is healing for our hearts,” said Biden in a prepared statement. “The family recipes passed down through the generations, the fun traditions that continue, and the meaningful blessings shared, all keep me filled with gratitude. It was fun opening up the White House to Food Network and learning cooking tips from Trisha and the White House chefs and florist, while sharing my own family recipes. I hope everyone watching comes away feeling that cooking a Thanksgiving meal is something anyone can do, but if you’re still nervous about making the gravy, like I am, you’re in good company!”

“Food brings us together. I so enjoyed my time at the White House, cooking with Dr. Jill and the White House chefs, and sharing our holiday food traditions,” Yearwood said in a statement. “I hope this special is a reminder to all of us about what we all have in common. Love one another.”