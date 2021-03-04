‘Firefly Lane’ Debut Tops Nielsen’s Weekly Streaming Top Ten Ratings

The newly released Netflix original, “Firefly Lane,” starring Katherine Heigle and Sarah Chalke, was the only program to break the one billion minutes viewing threshold the week of Feb. 1 in all three weekly Top 10 lists, winning at just over 1.3 billion minutes. The show, which chronicles the life of two women throughout thirty years of friendship, was most popular with viewers 35 and older.

In addition to the originals list, the global marketing research firm will also be pushing out weekly Top 10 lists that take into consideration original programming and movies in an effort to provide an expanded and more inclusive look at most streamed programs for that given week.

Kids and teens were fixated on Nickelodeon’s “Henry Danger” on Netflix, which garnered 0.544 billion viewing minutes across its 65 episodes, landing the family-friendly superhero sitcom in sixth place on the acquired content Top Ten list for the week of Feb. 1 through 7. Mystery police procedural “Criminal Minds” on Netflix maintained its number one placing in the list, and remains most popular among the adults ages 18-34 segment.

“Frozen” and “Frozen II,” Disney’s animated sister musical powerhouses starring Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad also both officially stepped into the Nielsen’s weekly Top 10 list for movies streamed on major VOD platforms. For the first week of February, the two films on Disney Plus were collectively watched for 0.281 billion minutes. Joining them on the movies list was another Walt Disney Animation Studios production, “Moana,” starring Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, which was viewed for 0.198 billion minutes.

Other notable insights from the streaming content lists include “WandaVision” which showed continued traction on the back of its weekly release strategy hitting a new high in both minutes viewed (0.589 billion) across its five episodes and a third-place ranking on the originals list. The week prior, the Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen-led show was in fifth place with 0.431 billion minutes. Telemundo’s biographical telenovela “Mariposa de Barrio,” the first Spanish-language show to make the charts, maintained its third-place stronghold on the acquired content list. And, though Shondaland’s first steamy scripted Netflix show “Bridgerton” spent nearly eight consecutive weeks at or near the top of the list, the show’s viewing numbers have dropped about a third compared to last week— 0.659 versus 0.936 billion.

Top 10 Originals

“Firefly Lane” (Netflix) (10 episodes) – 1,308 minutes (millions)

“Bridgerton” (Netflix) (8 episodes) – 659 minutes (millions)

“Wandavision” (Disney Plus) (5 episodes) – 589 minutes (millions)

“The Crown” (Netflix) (40 episodes) – 305 minutes (millions)

“Longmire” (Netflix) (63 episodes) – 296 minutes (millions)

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix) (30 episodes) – 296 minutes (millions)

“The Great British Baking Show” (Netflix) (65 episodes) – 266 minutes (millions)

“Go Dog Go” (Netflix) (9 episodes) – 257 minutes (millions)

“Fate: The Winx Saga” (Netflix) (6 episodes) – 256 minutes (millions)

“Blown Away” (Netflix) (20 episodes) – 242 minutes (millions)

Top 10 Acquired Content

“Criminal Minds” (Netflix) (301 episodes) – 904 minutes (millions)

“Grey’s Anatomy” (Netflix) (366 episodes) – 854 minutes (millions)

“Mariposa de Barrio” (Netflix) (91 episodes) – 759 minutes (millions)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Netflix) (80 episodes) – 591 minutes (millions)

“CoComelon” (Netflix) (6 episodes) – 564 minutes (millions)

“Henry Danger” (Netflix) (65 episodes) – 544 minutes (millions)

“NCIS” (Netflix) (353 episodes) – 528 minutes (millions)

“Heartland” (Netflix) (152 episodes) – 445 minutes (millions)

“Supernatural” (Netflix) (328 episodes) – 425 minutes (millions)

“Outlander” (Netflix) (42 episodes) – 379 minutes (millions)

Top 10 Movies

“The Dig” (Netflix) – 403 minutes (millions)

“Finding Ohana” (Netflix) – 367 minutes (millions)

“Moana” (Disney Plus) – 198 minutes (millions)

“The Vanished” (Netflix) – 195 minutes (millions)

“The Next Three Days” (Netflix) – 185 minutes (millions)

“Below Zero” (Netflix) – 163 minutes (millions)

“Frozen” (Disney Plus) – 151 minutes (millions)

“We Can Be Heroes” (Netflix) – 146 minutes (millions)

“All About The Benjamins” (Netflix) – 135 minutes (millions)

“Frozen II” (Disney Plus) – 130 minutes (millions)