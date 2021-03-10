AMC Releases New ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Teaser (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, AMC unveiled a promo for the second half of the sixth season of “Fear the Walking Dead,” and CNN Original Series set the premiere date for docuseries “The People V. The Klan.”

DATES

CNN‘s “The People V. The Klan,” produced by Blumhouse Television, will premiere on April 11 with back-to-back episodes beginning at 9 p.m. The four-part docuseries tells the little-known true story of Beulah Mae Donald, a Black mother in Alabama, who took down the Ku Klux Klan following the brutal lynching of her son, Michael Donald, in 1981. After local law enforcement failed to act, the Black community in the area, led by Donald, fought to bring justice to her son through a lawsuit against the United Klans of America. The series features interviews with those close to the story, as well as leaders within the civil rights movement and the Black Lives Matter movement, tracing the past to the present and shining a light on Black women activists. Executive producers are Cornell William Brooks, Donnie Eichar, Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold and Mary Lisio for Blumhouse Television; and Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Series. Watch the trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

AMC released a teaser for the second half of the sixth season of “Fear the Walking Dead,” which will consist of nine episodes, the first of which will premiere on first on AMC Plus (on April 4) and then linearly, on April 11. “Fear the Walking Dead” Season 6B follows Morgan’s (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group, as well as Virginia’s (Colby Minifie) increasingly desperate search for her sister. As Virginia struggles to maintain her control over the settlements, the second half of the season unveils what her rule has done to each person in the group, who once viewed themselves as a family. The series is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert. Watch the teaser below.

LATE NIGHT

