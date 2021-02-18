‘FBI’ International Spinoff in the Works at CBS

The “FBI” franchise at CBS could soon be expanding. Variety has learned from sources that the network is plotting a new spinoff called “FBI: International.”

The potential series would deal with the agents that make up the international branch of the FBI. Per the Bureau’s website, they have 63 legal attaché offices and more than two dozen smaller sub-offices in various countries around the world that maintain relationships with law enforcement in those countries.

According to sources, Derek Haas is writer and executive producer on the series, with Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski also executive producing via Wolf Entertainment. Haas was previously the co-showrunner on “FBI.” He also created the Wolf Entertainment NBC series “Chicago Fire,” on which he serves as showrunner and executive producer, and co-developed “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Med,” on both of which he continues to serve as executive producer.

Like the other two shows in the franchise, CBS Studios will produce “FBI: International” along with Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment. Wolf Entertainment is currently under a rich overall deal at UTV, with Haas also being under an overall deal at the studio.

CBS declined to comment.

Both “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted” are among the most-watched shows on CBS currently. “FBI” first launched on the network in 2018, with “Most Wanted” following in 2019.

One has to wonder if Gary Sinise will star in “FBI: International,” given that he starred in CBS’ last attempt to launch a spinoff about an international team of FBI agents. “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” dealt with the fictional FBI group known as the International Response Team as they worked to solve crimes involving Americans on foreign soil. The show was canceled after two seasons in 2017.

News of the new “FBI” entry also comes after it was reported that CBS is looking to expand its “NCIS” franchise with a new spinoff set in Hawaii. CBS also announced Wednesday that “NCIS: New Orleans” was coming to an end at the conclusion of its current season.