CBS Orders Spinoff ‘FBI: International,’ Renews Dick Wolf’s ‘FBI’ and ‘Most Wanted’

CBS is adding a third installment of Dick Wolf’s “FBI” franchise to its lineup next season, giving a series order to “FBI: International” from Wolf Entertainment and Universal TV.

CBS has also renewed “FBI” for a fourth season and “FBI: Most Wanted” for a third round in the 2021-22 season.

“FBI: International” will launch next season as a planted spinoff episode involving a crossover storyline between “FBI” and “Most Wanted.” CBS Entertainment chief Kelly Kahl dubbed it a “triple-threat” from the producer behind the enduring “Law & Order” and “Chicago” drama series franchises.

“ ‘FBI’ is the fastest growing brand on television and our partner Dick Wolf has found yet another creative way to expand its universe,” said Kahl. “ ‘FBI: International’ is an intriguing and distinct drama that perfectly complements its compelling siblings, ‘FBI’ and ‘FBI: Most Wanted,’ creating an enviable triple-threat for next season that will fit seamlessly across our network lineup.”

The “International” incarnation will revolve around elite agents who work in the bureau’s international division with the “mission of protecting Americans wherever they may be,” per CBS. Wolf, Derek Haas, Rick Eid, Peter Jankowski and Arthur Forney are executive producers. Haas will serve as showrunner.

“FBI” marks Wolf’s first successful multi-series franchise to take root on a network other than NBC.

“CBS has been a great creative partner, and they understand the value of the growing ‘FBI’ brand,” Wolf said of the new series order and renewals. “The showrunners, writers, producers, cast, crew and everyone on our team have delivered exciting and creative shows that clearly resonate with viewers.”

Airing Tuesday at 9 p.m., “FBI” is averaging 11 million viewers this season while its 10 p.m. companion “Most Wanted” is bringing in 8.8 million.

Given the dearth of procedurals in primetime these days, the “FBI” series have been a draw in international markets for ViacomCBS, which has overseas distribution rights. The two existing series have been sold in more than 200 markets.

