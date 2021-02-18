‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Alfea’s favorite teenage troublemaking fairies — Bloom, Stella, Aisha, Terra and Musa — will play beer pong and make magic on the small screen once again.

Netflix has renewed “Fate: The Winx Saga” for a second season. And this time, fans will be treated to two more one-hour episodes. “The Vampire Diaries” writer Brian Young will return to the supernatural coming-of-age series as showrunner and executive producer.

The cast set to reprise their roles includes Abigail Cowen as the Fairy of the Dragon Flame, Hannah van der Westhuysen as the light-bending Solaria Guardian Fairy, Precious Mustapha as the Fairy of Waves, Eliot Salt as an earth fairy and Elisha Applebaum as a mind fairy. Additional casting for season two will be announced at a later date.

“The six episodes in season one only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it. As Bloom’s story continues to evolve, I can’t wait for you to learn even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra, and Musa! And you never know who might show up at Alfea next term,” said Young in a statement.

The series comes from Archery Pictures Production in association with Rainbow, whose CEO Iginio Straffi is also the creator of the show’s much peppier source material: the Italian candy-coated cartoon confection “Winx Club.”

“Winx connects with audiences in the live-action adaptation the same way it does in animation. Over the years, we have seen Winx grow into a global phenomenon and millions of fans have faithfully followed the show,” Straffi added.

Executive producing alongside Young include returning producers Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier from Archery Pictures (“Riviera,” “The State”), plus Joanne Lee and Cristiana Buzzelli from Rainbow.

“Fate: The Winx Saga” premiered globally on Jan. 22, 2021. Production for its second season, which will bring the girls back to the Otherworld to learn how to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, evil and monsters, will begin later this year in Ireland.