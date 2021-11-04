‘Fantasy Island’ Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

“Fantasy Island” has been renewed for Season 2 at Fox.

A modern reimagining of the original 1970s series, the Fox version takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Roselyn Sanchez stars as Elena Roarke, a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke (Ricardo Montalbán), who set aside her own ambitions, and the love of her life, to uphold her family’s legacy. Along with Sanchez, Kiara Barnes will also return in the role of Ruby Akuda, a young woman with an old soul who arrived on Fantasy Island with a terminal illness and was given a new lease on life as Roarke’s right hand.

“Thanks to the fantastic Roselyn Sanchez and charming Kiara Barnes and the captivating stories that tapped into the core tenets of emotion and aspiration, ‘Fantasy Island’ was the perfect wish fulfillment and escape we all needed this summer,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment. “Liz Craft, Sarah Fain and everyone at Sony and Gemstone did an excellent job on this series and, like all good things, it left us wanting more. We’re so happy to have Elena Roarke, Ruby Akuda and everyone on ‘Fantasy Island’ open their world again for a brief visit this winter and for a longer stay next year.”

The first season aired from August-September. On Dec. 21, a two-hour holiday special will air. In the episode, a businesswoman’s (guest star Lindsay Craft) fantasy of a perfect Christmas and meeting “Mr. Right” (guest star Eddie Cahill) tests Roarke in unexpected ways. Meanwhile, Mr. Jones (guest star Mackenzie Astin) faces his past, while a new Secret Santa tradition has Ruby and Javier (John Gabriel Rodriquez) looking to the future.

The rebooted version “Fantasy Island” hails from writers and executive producers Liz Craft and Sarah Fain, with the series being a co-production between Sony Pictures Television, Gemstone Studios, and Fox Entertainment.

“We are thrilled to be back for a Season Two! Liz, Sarah, Roselyn and the whole Fantasy Island family reimagined this storied IP and gave it just the modern female flair it needed to resonate with audiences around the world,” said Marie Jacobson, executive vice president of Gemstone Studios. “We’re so proud of the show and grateful for our stellar partners at Fox.”