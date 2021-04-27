‘Fantasy Island’ Reboot at Fox Casts Roselyn Sanchez in Roarke Role, Series to Premiere in August

The “Fantasy Island” reboot at Fox has cast Roselyn Sanchez in the show’s lead role, Variety has learned.

Sanchez will star as Elena Roarke, a descendant of Mr. Roarke from the original series. Elena set aside her own ambitions, and even the love of her life, to uphold her family’s legacy. Sophisticated, insightful and always charming, Elena’s calm exterior masks the challenges of the responsibilities she has assumed as steward of this mysterious island.

Sanchez most recently starred in the ABC drama “Grand Hotel” and the Lifetime drama “Devious Maids.” She is also known for her roles on shows like “Without a Trace” and “Familia en venta.” On the film side, she has starred in projects such as “Rush Hour 2,” “Underclassman,” and “Boat Trip” among many others. She is repped by APA, Alchemy Entertainment, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum.

It was previously announced that Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez would also star in the rebooted series, which is set to premiere Aug. 10 on Fox. The new show is described as a modern semi-anthology series that delves into the “what if” questions, both big and small, that keep us awake at night. Each episode will tell stories about people who walk in with a desire, but end up reborn to themselves through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.

Production is currently underway in Puerto Rico. In addition, on May 1, all seasons of the original 1977 “Fantasy Island” series starring Ricardo Montalbán and the 1998 remake will begin streaming on Tubi.

The rebooted version “Fantasy Island” hails from writers and executive producers Liz Craft and Sarah Fain, with the series being a co-production between Sony Pictures Television, Gemstone Studios, and Fox Entertainment.