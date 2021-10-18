‘Family Reunion’ Renewed for Third and Final Season at Netflix

Netflix renewed family sitcom “Family Reunion” for a 10-episode third and final season.

The series follows the McKellan family who moved from Seattle to Georgia in the series premiere to be closer to extended family. Now there are three generations living in the same house, and house is stuffed full of people. During the first two seasons, which were split into two parts each, the characters had to adjust to their new lifestyle, which included three-hour church services and “huge humidity hair,” as the network puts it. As complicated as things could be, there has been a lot of family bonding and learning and growing along the way, as well, and the final season should continue that pattern.

“I am so excited that ‘Family Reunion’ will be returning for a third season,” said creator and executive producer Meg DeLoatch in a statement. I will always be grateful to Netflix for giving me the opportunity to finally tell my story and the platform to share the beautiful, loving and joyous McKellan family with the world.”

DeLoatch, who now runs “The Neighborhood” on CBS, will stay on as an executive producer for the final season, alongside Robert Prinz, Adrienne Carter and Arthur Harris Carter and Harris will serve as showrunners. Netflix has not yet announced if the final season will also be split into multiple parts when it drops on the service.

“Family Reunion” stars Loretta Devine, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Anthony Alabi, Talia Jackson, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Cameron J. Wright and Jordyn Raya James, with Richard Roundtree recurring.

Three or four seasons seems to be a sweet spot for Netflix; the streamer previously granted third and final season orders to series including “Dead to Me,” “Lost in Space” and “Narcos: Mexico.” Series to get an additional season before wrapping up with four include “Dear White People,” “On My Block” and “Ozark.”