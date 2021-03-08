Netflix Announces ‘Family Reunion’ Part 3 Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announced the premiere date for the new season of “Family Reunion,” and BET Plus released the trailer for Season 2 of “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless.”

DATES

Season 24 of “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento” kicks off on March 29 at 8 p.m. on EstrellaTV, with Luis Coronel returning as host and Chiquis, Pepe Garza, Ana Bárbara and Don Cheto appearing as judges. This time around, the long-running talent competition series will focus on the influence of Latinas in entertainment with an all-female lineup of contestants, who will receive special coaching sessions with some of Latin music’s biggest recording artists. Celebrity guest judges will join throughout the season.

Netflix announced Part 3 of “Family Reunion,” starring Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Loretta Devine, will be released on April 5. The series follows the McKellans as they settle into their new lives in the South, hilarious antics and family bonding inevitable as they learn to live together under M’Dear’s (Devine) roof. Anika Noni Rose, Bruce Bruce, Kenya Moore, Brandi Glanville, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Kelly Perine, Mark Curry, Tahj Mowry, Bella Podaras, Willie Gault and Ariel Martin are set to guest star in this new batch of episodes, for which you can watch a trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

BET Plus released the trailer for Season 2 of “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless.” The show tells the story of Ruth, a woman who kidnaps her young daughter to join the dark underworld of a fanatical religious cult, with Season 2 picking up where Season 1 left off when the cult members begin to discover the horrors of life hidden beyond the compound. The first three episodes drop on March 11, with subsequent episodes released weekly. The returning cast includes Melissa L. Williams, Matt Cedeño, Lenny D. Thomas, Yvonne Senat Jones, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Blue Kimble, Colin McCalla, Stevie Baggs, Jr., Alise Willis, Michelle Nuñez, Samantha L. Thomas, and Jael Pettigrew. Watch the trailer below.

MTV gave a first look at the second season of “Deliciousness,” its food-themed “Ridiculousness” spinoff. The show returns March 22 at 7 p.m. with host Tiffani Thiessen and her cohort of all-star foodies — Angela Kinsey, Kel Mitchell and Tim Chantarangsu — who react to the internet’s most viral and entertaining videos. Watch the trailer below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Conde Nast Entertainment appointed Helen Estabrook as its head of development and production for features and scripted series. Before joining CNE, Estabrook worked independently at her own company, A Thousand Ships, leading on a number of notable projects, including “Young Adult,” “Tully” and “Whiplash.” This new role is a continuation of CNE president Agnes Chu’s prioritization of a global entertainment strategy.

LATE NIGHT

Seth Rogen, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Daddy Yankee will guest star tonight on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will have on Amy Poehler, Courtney B. Vance and Willie Jones. Eddie Murphy, Guy Fieri and Josh Herndon will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” while “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will welcome Michaela Coel, Kings of Leon and Nicolle Wallace.

PROGRAMMING

The CW ordered U.S. version of British series “Would I Lie to You?” and “Killer Camp,” and also acquired the two seasons of the British version of the former. “Would I Lie to You?” is a comedy panel series that “elevates the art of lying” by having teams watch body language and ask questions to determine the truth of elaborate tales. The British version is hosted by Rob Brydon, created by Peter Holmes and features Lee Mack and David Mitchell as lightning-quick team captains, who are joined by celebrity guests. Rachel Ablett and Ruth Phillips also executive produce and Zeppotron produces. “Killer Camp,” which the CW first aired in its original form last summer, will consist of a mix of 13 American and British campers competing to expose which one among them is a “killer,” all with $50,000 on the line. Camp handyman Bruce will return with Bobby Mair as the counselor. The show is executive produced by Karen Smith, Steph Harris and Ben Wilson, produced by Tuesday’s Child Television and distributed by Keshet International.