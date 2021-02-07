‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Gets a New Trailer During the Super Bowl

Blink and you may have missed the special sneak peek teaser of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next television installment, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” during the Super Bowl LV broadcast.

Anthony Mackie, a.k.a. Falcon, and Sebastian Stan, the Winter Soldier, reprise their “Avengers” roles to team up for a global adventure that tests their patience (and, apparently, also takes them out to the clubs). The journey unfolds upon Falcon receiving the vibranium-ified Captain American shield from superhero retiree Steve Rogers. The show is debuting exclusively on Disney Plus on March 19, 2021.

The miniseries will also feature Daniel Brühl, Georges St-Pierre and Emily VanCamp reprising their MCU roles as Helmut Zemo, Georges Batroc and Sharon Carter, respectively. In an interview for Variety‘s Actors on Actors issue last summer, Mackie talked to Daveed Diggs about “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” and likened the 150-million-dollar project to a “six-hour Marvel movie.” Concept art for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was shared in the short documentary “Marvel Studios: Expanding the Universe” on Disney Plus in 2019.

Kari Skogland was tapped by Disney Plus to direct the show. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and the series’ creator, writer Malcolm Spellman, executive produce.

Production for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing. Filming for the show began in January 2019 in Puerto Rico, but was soon forced to postpone due to the island being rocked with a powerful string of earthquakes with magnitudes higher than 6.0. Production was further plagued by the pandemic last July, when Disney Plus had to hit the pause button on the series and for other MCU television spinoff projects, “Loki” and “WandaVision.” Final shots for the Mackie and Stan-starring show wrapped in late October 2020.

Watch the full trailer below: