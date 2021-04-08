‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ Star Adepero Oduye Joins Hurricane Katrina Series at Apple

Adepero Oduye has been cast in the upcoming Apple series “Five Days at Memorial.”

Oduye joins previously announced cast member Vera Farmiga. The series is based on the Sheri Fink novel of the same name. It chronicles the first five days in a New Orleans, LA, hospital after Hurricane Katrina made landfall. When the floodwaters rose, the power failed, and the heat climbed, exhausted caregivers were forced to make life-and-death decisions that haunted them for years to come.

Farmiga will star in the role of Dr. Anna Pou. Oduye will star as Karen Wynn, the nurse manager of the intensive care unit at the hospital and the head of the hospital’s ethics committee.

Oduye currently appears as Sarah Wilson in the Disney Plus-Marvel series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” Her past TV credits include shows like “When They See Us,” “The Feels,” and “Random Acts of Flyness.” On the feature side, she previously starred in “Pariah,” “12 Years a Slave,” “The Big Short,” “Widows,” and “Geostorm.”

She is repped by ICM and Washington Square Arts.

John Ridley and Carlton Cuse will co-write “Five Days at Memorial” in addition to serving as executive producers and co-showrunners. Fink will produce, with both Ridley and Cuse attached to direct as well. ABC Signature, where Ridley and Cuse are both under overall deals, will produce.

News of the casting comes on the same day that Apple announced a series order for the anthology “The Crowded Room.” That show will star Tom Holland in Season 1 with Akiva Goldsman attached to write and executive produce.