In Surprise Win, Ewan McGregor Scores His First Career Emmy With ‘Halston’

Ewan McGregor has won the Emmy Award for lead actor in a limited series for his role in the Netflix series “Halston.”

McGregor beat out an impressive list of competitors in the category including: Paul Bettany for the Disney Plus-Marvel Studios series “WandaVision,” Hugh Grant for HBO’s “The Undoing,” and Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr. for Disney Plus’ filmed version of “Hamilton.”

In his acceptance speech, McGregor thanked the cast and crew of the show.

“I just want to thank our crew first of all because like so many people have said tonight, we shot through the pandemic in New York City and through everybody’s professionalism and passion, kept us all safe. And so we couldn’t have done it without you,” McGregor said. “Ryan Murphy, thanks for championing ‘Halston’ and bringing it to Netflix. Thank you to Netflix.”

This is McGregor’s fourth Emmy nomination overall and his first win. He was previously nominated in the same category for his work in the third season of “Fargo,” in which he played twin brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy. He was nominated that same year for best narrator for “Highlands: Scotland’s Wild Heart” and was also nominated in 1997 for best guest actor in a drama for his work on “ER.”

Upcoming projects for McGregor include the Obi-Wan Kenobi series at Disney Plus, in which McGregor will reprise the role of the Jedi master he played across the three “Star Wars” prequel films. He is also set for a role in Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson’s stop-motion animated version of “Pinocchio.” McGregor will voice the Talking Cricket in the film.

“Halston” tells the story of the life of the famous designer Halston from the 1960s through the 1980s. The show was based on the book “Simply Halston” by Steven Gaines and was adapted for the screen by Sharr White, with Ryan Murphy executive producing under his Netflix overall deal. The show received five Emmy nominations in total, with the series debuting on Netflix in its entirety back in May 2021.